On Our Radar

Health Insurer Anthem Says Cigna Cannot End Merger Agreement

By Diane Bartz Health Care Reuters

The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo

The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo (Copyright Reuters 2016)

Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.

Continue Reading Below

"Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cigna does not have a right to terminate the agreement. Therefore, Cigna's purported termination of the merger agreement is invalid," Anthem said in a statement.

Cigna had said earlier on Tuesday that it would terminate the planned deal after a federal judge ruled on Feb. 8 that the deal was illegal under antitrust law.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments