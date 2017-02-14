Carnival Corporation Increases Cruise Offerings To Cuba

Carnival Corporation said Tuesday that the company will expand its cruises to Cuba starting in June 2017. The company already began sailing to Cuba in May 2016 with its Fathom brand, but now has approval to began cruises with its largest cruise brand, Carnival Cruise Line. The company will be sailing its largest capacity ship, with 2,052 passengers, from Port Tampa Bay in Florida to Havana, Cuba. The company said it anticipates approval for its other brands to sail to Cuba as well. Shares of Carnival Corporation have gained 5.6% in the past month, compared to the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.
