Oil Prices End With a Loss, Pressured By Concerns Over U.S. Output

Oil prices settled with a loss Monday for the first time in four sessions. Recent data pointing to sizable growth in U.S. crude production, including a U.S. government forecast Monday showing an expected rise in domestic shale-oil output in March, pressured prices despite reports of major production cuts by OPEC members. March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 93 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $52.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.