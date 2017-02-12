3 Reasons Johnson & Johnson's Actelion Deal Might Not Be Totally Crazy

There's no question that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has been one of the most stable companies around. You don't survive and thrive for over 130 years and increase earnings and dividends every year for decades without being rock-solid.

Continue Reading Below

That's why J&J's decision to acquire Actelionseemed so out of character. Johnson & Johnson paid a big premium for a smaller company whose top drug faces generic competition. But J&J's Actelion deal might not be totally crazy. Here's why.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. It really could boost revenue and earnings.

Johnson & Johnson thinks that buying Actelion will increase its revenue growth rate by at least 1% annually. The healthcare giant also projects the acquisition will bump its annual earnings growth rate by 1.5% to 2%, starting with higher earnings of $0.35 to $0.40 per share in the first year.

Those seemingly small percentages mask what could amount to a huge amount of money over time. Johnson & Johnson grew revenue in 2016 by 2.6% over the prior year and earnings by 7.3% year over year. A 1% increase to that revenue growth rate would increase the company's sales more than $38 billion in total by 2025. A 2% increase to J&J's annual earnings growth rate would result in over $23 billion in added earnings by 2025.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Is this kind of growth realistic? Actelion does have a promising pipeline with three drugs in late-stage development. J&J's chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels said that the company sees significant potential with these late-stage candidates. I wouldn't dismiss J&J's projections as being off-base -- if Actelion's pipeline delivers as expected.

2. It's tax-effective.

One thing is for sure about Johnson & Johnson's Actelion acquision: It's a tax-effective way to use the company's cash parked overseas.

But what about the possibility for corporate tax reform in the U.S., especially the potential for repatriating money at a low tax rate? That would be great for J&J. But even if the GOP's proposed tax plans are enacted, buying Actelion now is better from a tax perspective.

President Donald Trump has proposed a one-time tax rate of 10% on cash brought back into the U.S. by corporations. This rate would be much lower than current (or proposed) corporate tax rates. However, Johnson & Johnson has already paid foreign taxes on its money invested outside of the U.S. Using the cash to buy Actelion, which is headquartered in Switzerland, won't require J&J to shell out any more on taxes.

3. The spin-off might work better than expected.

Johnson & Johnson technically isn't acquiring all of Actelion. A unique twist with the deal is that Actelion's research and development unit will be spun off into a stand-alone entity that will be traded on the Swiss stock market. J&J will own 16% of this new company and will have rights to another 16% through a convertible note.I kind of like this part of the deal.

Actelion's team had been resistant to a complete takeover in the past. Spinning off R&D as a separate company should prevent what would have likely been significant turnover among Actelion's scientists. The spin-off provision allows Johnson & Johnson to have a vested interest in what this experienced research team can do in the future.There's even a possibility that the spin-off company could be more successful than anyone expects.

But still...

So, yes, there are a few potentially positive things about Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of Actelion. Does that mean that I like this deal? Well, no.

Actelion isn't a bad fit for J&J from a product standpoint, but I still think the company is spending way too much. There's a not-so-insignificant chance that Johnson & Johnson won't make its $30 billion back -- ever. A lot is riding on Actelion's pipeline.

I don't believe that Johnson & Johnson's bid for Actelion is totally crazy. But it's definitely not among the company's smartest moves.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson and Johnson

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson and Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2017



Keith Speights has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson and Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.