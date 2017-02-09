Breaking News: Court Upholds Suspension of Trump's Immigration Order

Yelp Shares Drop As Outlook Pales To Street View

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Yelp Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the business-review website's outlook paled in comparison to Wall Street expectations. Yelp shares fell 8.2% to $38.07 after hours. The company forecast first-quarter revenue between $195 million and $199 million, and full year revenue of $880 million to $900 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet estimate revenue of $204.4 million for the first quarter, and $895.3 million for the year. For the fourth quarter, Yelp reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents a share on revenue of $194.8 million. Analysts estimated 22 cents a share on revenue of $194.4 million.

