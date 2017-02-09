On Our Radar

Tokyo Shares Fall Amid US Policy Concerns

Japanese stocks fell Thursday amid continued uncertainty over U.S. economic policies and European politics. 

The Nikkei Stock Average fell 99.93 points, or 0.5%, to 18907.67 following a 0.5% rise on Wednesday. 

Some market participants remained cautious ahead of the U.S.-Japan summit later this week when the leaders are expected to exchange their views on trade. Concerns also continued about relative popularity of far-right politicians in the French election campaign. 

Auto stocks led the decline with the Topix subindex for transportation equipment down 1.7%, the worst among 33 sectors. 

The Subaru-brand car maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. fell 3.7% to Y4,229. Nissan Motor Co. lost 2.0% to Y1,109.5. 

Auto brake materials maker Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. dropped 4.3% to Y1,040 following news that it has decided to pull back plans for a new Mexico plant. 

Among other individual stock movers, Hitachi Ltd. fell 8.0% to Y622.3 after the company said Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. has requested Hitachi pay ZAR89.7 billion ($6.7 billion) for boiler-construction projects in South Africa, up from ZAR48.2 billion previously. Hitachi says the requests have no legal grounds. Mitsubishi Heavy lost 3.4% to Y451.0.

 

