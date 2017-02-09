Appeals Court Upholds Suspension Of Trump's Immigration Ban

A federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries late Thursday, in a major setback for the three-week-old Trump administration. While not ruling on the legality of the ban, the 9th District Court of Appeals in San Francisco unanimously said it should not go into effect until its legality is actually decided. The ruling upheld a decision by a federal judge in Washington state last week, after the states of Washington and Minnesota sued claiming the ban was discriminatory and hurt individuals, businesses and universities. The Justice Department is almost certain to appeal Thursday's ruling, which is likely to make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, though the appeals process could take over a year to get there. Trump tweeted soon after the ruling: "See you in court! The security of our nation is at stake!"

