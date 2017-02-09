Breaking News: Court Upholds Suspension of Trump's Immigration Order

Dismiss

On Our Radar

Activision Blizzard Shares Jump On Stock Buyback, Dividend Hike

By Sue Chang Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. soared in Thursday's extended session after the videogame company announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend to 30 cents from 26 cents. However, it posted disappointing quarterly results. Activision reported its fourth-quarter earnings rose to $254 million, or 33 cents a share, versus $159 million, or 22 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Activision would have earned 65 cents a share. Revenue grew to $2.01 billion from $1.35 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 73 cents a share on revenue of $2.36 billion. In the first quarter, Activision projected adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, below the 31 cents a share forecast by Wall Street. Activision shares surged 8.9% after hours.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.