Nasdaq Closes At Record While Dow Slides On Financials

The Dow industrials closed lower Wednesday as financial stocks continued their slide on the week, while the S&P 500 closed fractionally higher and the Nasdaq scored a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.95 points, or 0.2%, to finish at 20,054.34, with shares of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. weighing on the average. The S&P 500 index closed up 1.59 points, or 0.1%, at 2,294.67, with financials dropping 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite index gained 8.24 points, or 0.2%, to finish at a record of 5,682.45.

