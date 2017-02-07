U.S. Stocks Advance Toward Fresh Records

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, as the three main benchmarks advanced toward fresh records after a series of earnings reports. The S&P 500 index climbed three points, or 0.2%, to 2,296. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65 points, or 0.3%, to 20,116. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 11 points, or 0.2%, to 5,673, touching an intraday record. Among individual stocks, Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. tumbled after the apparel seller's third-quarter revenue and fourth-quarter guidance both fell short of expectations. General Motors Co. after the company blamed currency exchange headwinds for a sharp drop in its fourth-quarter net income. Gap Inc. rose after it said late Monday that it expects to top profit targets for 2017.
