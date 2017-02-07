Japan Stocks Hit 2-Week Low in Thin Trade

Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.

Toyota Motor Corp underperformed the market, down 2.4 percent, following a disappointing earnings forecast.

The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 18,910.78, the lowest closing level since Jan 24.

The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,516.15, with only 1.69 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since Jan. 30.

Thin volume reflects investor caution ahead of the meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10 and 11, with trade and currencies likely to be on the agenda.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to 13,590.40.

