Kellyanne Conway: The President is Trying to Keep the Country Safe with This Immigration Order

Last Friday, Judge James Robart issued a temporary halt on President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. However, in an effort to try and restore the executive order, the Trump administration asked for an appeal with the Justice Department.

Even though it might be a challenge to remove the halt, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway believes that the Trump administration will be able to restore the executive order.

“The judge in Seattle seems to have issued a very broad nation wide injunction. We’re not even sure here if the litigants here have standing, the states don’t have standing. The individuals would have standing and an individual would have to show standing and also harm, so we think this is overly broad..We are confident that we will prevail on the merits, we know the Ninth Circuit (court of appeals) is tough,” She told the FOX Business Network’s Lou Dobbs.

If the Ninth Circuit decides to keep the executive order on hold, the Trump administration could take the case to the Supreme Court. Out of the 12 regional circuits, the Ninth Circuit has the most reversed cases. This means that even if the Ninth Circuit votes against Trump’s executive order, the Trump administration could bring the case to the Supreme Court to try and have the decision reversed to keep the executive order in place.

Conway added that “The President is confident that we will prevail on the merits and he's very confident that he's within his constitutional and statuary authority to protect the homeland.”