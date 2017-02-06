France's Fillon To Stay In Presidential Race Despite Wife's Pay Scandal

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon will remain in the race despite an investigation into his wife Penelope's state pay, reports said Monday. Fillon said payments made from public funds to his wife for work she performed were legal and that details of the payments will be released later Monday. Fillon said during a press conference he made an error in judgment in employing his wife and his children and apologized to the French people. Since the payments were legal, however, there are no plans to repay any money, Fillon said, according to reports. Fillon is running against center-left candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front party leader Marie Le Pen to become France's next president.
