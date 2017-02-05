On Our Radar

Toyota says board to decide on Suzuki partnership Monday

Toyota Motor Corp's logo is pictured on a car in Tokyo, Japan, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon -

TOKYO –  Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> said its board would make a decision on Monday regarding a partnership the automaker has been exploring with Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> since last October.

It gave no further details.

The Nikkei business daily said on Saturday the two Japanese automakers could announce a wide-ranging partnership that would include the development of new technologies and procurement, and announce the deal as early as Monday.

Both companies are set to announce third-quarter earnings later in the day.

Shares in Toyota and Suzuki were both up about 1 percent, in line with the broader Tokyo market.

