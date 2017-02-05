On Our Radar

Patriots Stun Atlanta, Win Super Bowl In Overtime Thriller

By Mike Murphy Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI in spectacular fashion Sunday, coming back from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime. On the first drive of the extra period, quarterback Tom Brady led the Patriots on a 73-yard drive, capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by James White. Brady finished the game with 466 yards passing and two touchdowns, en route to winning his fifth Super Bowl title. Atlanta had led 28-3 early in the third quarter, before the Patriots went on a 31-0 run. It was the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

