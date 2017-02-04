Why Netflix, Inc. Gained 14% in January of 2017

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) rose 13.7% in January of 2017, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

The fourth-quarter report was largely in line with analyst expectations and management's own guidance, at least in financial terms. But the company also added 5.1 million net new subscribers globally, far ahead of the 3.2 million guidance target. Furthermore, CFO David Wells outlined a sixfold year-over-year earnings increase in the first quarter and noted that the rest of the year should stay at that much higher level of profitability.

Fellow Fool Jeremy Bowman explained the underlying revenue and margin trends in three simple charts -- highly recommended reading for Netflix investors. Here's a taste:

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix domestic contribution margin. Image source: Infogr.am.

Now what

Netflix keeps adding millions of new subscribers, even domestically, when critics argue that growth opportunities are running low. The company plans to turn a substantial and predictable profit in the coming quarters and years, and cash flows will eventually catch up when the cash-intensive content-production strategy matures.

This is still the largest holding in my personal portfolio, and the one stock I would recommend buying now over all others. Netflix is building a fantastic runway to decades of media industry disruption and world-beating growth.

Find out why Netflix is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. (In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market!*)

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Netflix is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 4, 2017

Anders Bylund owns shares of Netflix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.