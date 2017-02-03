Hershey Earnings And Outlook Beat Estimates

Hershey Co. reported fourth-quarter net income of $116.9 million, or 55 cents per share, down from $227.9 million, or $1.04 per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted earnings were $1.17, beating the $1.08 per share FactSet estimate. Sales totaled $1.97 billion, up from $1.91 billion last year and just below the $1.99 billion FactSet forecast. Hershey sees full-year 2017 EPS of $4.54 to $4.65 and adjusted EPS in the range of $4.72 to $$.81. The FactSet consensus is $4.64. Hershey's shares are not active in Friday premarket trading, and up nearly 19% for the last year. The S&P 500 index is up 19.3% for the same period.
