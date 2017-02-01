Tupperware Shares Rise After Earnings Beat

Tupperware Brands Corp. shares rose 2.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat estimates. Net income was $79.0 million, or $1.55 per share, up from $58.1 million, or $1.15 per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.45, ahead of the $1.37 FactSet consensus. Sales for the quarter totaled $600.9 million, up from $592.1 million but below the $614.0 million FactSet consensus. Sales in South America were up 39% in dollars, led by Brazil, while Tupperware North America was down 2% in dollars, with Tupperware Mexico down 15% in dollars. The total Tupperware sales force of 3.1 million was up 1%, though active sellers was down 8% year-over-year. Tupperware sees first-quarter sales up 2%, which implies $536.2 million, ahead of the $524.2 million FactSet consensus. The company sees EPS of 84 cents to 89 cents versus a FactSet consensus of 96 cents. Tupperware shares are up 30.3% for the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 17.5% for the same period.
