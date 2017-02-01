Tractor Supply Shares Rise As Results Top Street View

Tractor Supply Co. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the rural retailer topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Tractor Supply shares advanced 5% to $75.98 after hours. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 94 cents a share on revenue of $1.92 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 91 cents a share on revenue of $1.87 billion. For 2017, the company estimated earnings of $3.44 to $3.52 a share on revenue of $7.22 billion to $7.29 billion. Analysts expect $3.52 a share on revenue of $7.18 billion.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.