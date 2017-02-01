On Our Radar

Tractor Supply Shares Rise As Results Top Street View

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Tractor Supply Co. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the rural retailer topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Tractor Supply shares advanced 5% to $75.98 after hours. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 94 cents a share on revenue of $1.92 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 91 cents a share on revenue of $1.87 billion. For 2017, the company estimated earnings of $3.44 to $3.52 a share on revenue of $7.22 billion to $7.29 billion. Analysts expect $3.52 a share on revenue of $7.18 billion.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.