Top selling vehicles in the US in January

Markets Associated Press

Automakers released January U.S. sales numbers on Wednesday. Here are the top-selling new vehicles, the number sold and the percent change from January 2016:

Vehicle Total Sold Percent change from Jan. 2016
Ford F-Series 57,995 12.5 percent
Chevrolet Silverado 35,553 -6.1 percent
Ram Pickup 33,769 3.7 percent
Honda CR-V 29,287 52.5 percent
Nissan Rogue 28,760 45.5 percent
Honda Civic 23,095 -13.6 percent
Toyota RAV4 22,155 2.8 percent
Ford Escape 20,588 7.1 percent
Toyota Camry 20,313 -24.3 percent
Toyota Corolla 20,107 -10.1 percent

Source: Autodata Corp.