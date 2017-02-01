Top selling vehicles in the US in January

Automakers released January U.S. sales numbers on Wednesday. Here are the top-selling new vehicles, the number sold and the percent change from January 2016:
|Vehicle
|Total Sold
|Percent change from Jan. 2016
|Ford F-Series
|57,995
|12.5 percent
|Chevrolet Silverado
|35,553
|-6.1 percent
|Ram Pickup
|33,769
|3.7 percent
|Honda CR-V
|29,287
|52.5 percent
|Nissan Rogue
|28,760
|45.5 percent
|Honda Civic
|23,095
|-13.6 percent
|Toyota RAV4
|22,155
|2.8 percent
|Ford Escape
|20,588
|7.1 percent
|Toyota Camry
|20,313
|-24.3 percent
|Toyota Corolla
|20,107
|-10.1 percent
Source: Autodata Corp.