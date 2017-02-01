On Our Radar

Stocks Open Higher As Apple's Upbeat Profits Lift Tech Shares

By Anora Mahmudova Markets MarketWatch Pulse

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, with sentiment boosted by upbeat earnings by Apple Inc. as well as stronger-than-expected private-sector hiring data. Private-sector employers added 246,000 new jobs in January, well above expectations. The S&P 500 opened up 9 points, or 0.4%, at 2,287. The Nasdaq Composite began the session up 39 points, or 0.7% higher at 5,653. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 81 points or 0.4%, to 19,945 at the open.

