Stocks Open Higher As Apple's Upbeat Profits Lift Tech Shares

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, with sentiment boosted by upbeat earnings by Apple Inc. as well as stronger-than-expected private-sector hiring data. Private-sector employers added 246,000 new jobs in January, well above expectations. The S&P 500 opened up 9 points, or 0.4%, at 2,287. The Nasdaq Composite began the session up 39 points, or 0.7% higher at 5,653. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 81 points or 0.4%, to 19,945 at the open.
