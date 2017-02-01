On Our Radar

Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipeline easement

Markets Associated Press

  • FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Law enforcement officers, left, drag a person from a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, near the town of St. Anthony in rural Morton County, N.D. North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, that the Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

    FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Law enforcement officers, left, drag a person from a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, near the town of St. Anthony in rural Morton County, N.D. North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said Tuesday, Jan. 31, ... 2017, that the Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File) (The Associated Press)

    Expand
  • This Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, photo from video provided by KXMB in Bismarck, N.D., shows cleanup beginning at a North Dakota encampment near Cannon Ball where Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents have protested for months. The Standing Rock Sioux has organized the cleanup with the help of the Thunder Valley Community Development Corp. from South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation, which has arranged for heavy equipment including front-end loaders, dump trucks and skid-steer loaders. The work could take weeks, and the cost isn't known. (KXMB via AP)

    This Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, photo from video provided by KXMB in Bismarck, N.D., shows cleanup beginning at a North Dakota encampment near Cannon Ball where Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents have protested for months. The Standing Rock Sioux has ... organized the cleanup with the help of the Thunder Valley Community Development Corp. from South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation, which has arranged for heavy equipment including front-end loaders, dump trucks and skid-steer loaders. The work could take weeks, and the cost isn't known. (KXMB via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Expand
  • FILE- In this Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, military veterans walk onto a closed bridge to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline across from police protecting the site in Cannon Ball, N.D. North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, that the Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

    FILE- In this Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, military veterans walk onto a closed bridge to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline across from police protecting the site in Cannon Ball, N.D. North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, that ... the Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) (The Associated Press)

    Expand

BISMARCK, N.D. –  North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven says the Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline.

Continue Reading Below

Hoeven issued a statement Tuesday after he says Acting Army Secretary Robert Speer informed him of the decision. Hoeven spokesman Don Canton added the easement "isn't quite issued yet, but they plan to approve it" within days.

Construction of the $3.8 billion project is finished except for a section under the Missouri River at Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The pipeline has been the target of protests for months.

After Hoeven's statement, Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault renewed the tribe's vow to go to court if the easement is granted.

A spokesman for the U.S. Army did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.