Mead Johnson Shares Surge Nearly 20% On Report Of Buyout Talks

Shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. jumped in the extended session Wednesday following a report that Reckitt Bensicker Group PLC was in talks to acquire the company. Mead Johnson shares surged 19% to $82.99 after hours. Late Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Reckitt Bensicker could offer more than $15 billion for the baby-food maker. Prior to the report, shares of Mead Johnson were down 1.8% for the year and down more than 26% from a year ago.
