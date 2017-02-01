GoPro Returns Recalled Karma Drone To Market

GoPro Inc. returned its Karma drone to market Wednesday, three months after the company issued a recall and pulled it from store shelves for battery issues. The $799 Karma was recalled in early November just two weeks after it was released amid complaints from customers that it would suddenly lose power during flight. It was meant to be one of GoPro's bestselling holiday items. However, its delay, along with separate manufacturing issues that affected production of the Hero5, once against raised questions about GoPro's ability to launch new products. In a statement, the company said it identified the Karma power issue as related to the latch mechanism that secured the drone's battery. It redesigned the battery latch with the updated Karma drone to solve the problem. Shares of GoPro fell 1.7% Wednesday morning, pushing them down more than 15% in the past three months. The S&P 500 , by comparison, has risen 8% in the past there months. The company is due to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.