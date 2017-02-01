Federal Reserve Keeps Rate Steady, Offers Few Future Clues

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged, offering few clues on its next move in the early days of the Trump administration. The vote was 10-0 to stand pat. The central bank said the economy "continued to expand at a moderate pace" and that job gains "remained solid." While inflation has increased in recent quarters, the Fed noted, it was still below the bank's long-run 2% target. By and large, the bank stuck closely to the language in its December statement, seeing little change in the U.S. economy compared to the end of 2016.
