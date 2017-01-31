Sprint Posts a Wider Q3 Loss, But Adds Highest Number Of Mobile Phone Customers In 4 Years

Sprint Corp. reported a wider loss for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday than previously expected. The mobile phone provider posted a net loss of $479 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with a loss of $142 million or 4 cents during the same quarter a year ago. FactSet's consensus was for a 8 cents loss per share. Revenue for the quarter hit $8.5 billion, compared with last year's $8.2 billion in revenue. That was above FactSet's forecast of $8.3 billion in revenue. Sprint said it added 368,000 postpaid phone customers, which is the highest in four years. Sprint shares are up nearly 202% in the trailing 12-month period, while the S&P 500 Index is up more than 17%.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.