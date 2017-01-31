Anadarko Shares Lower After Company Reports Wider-than-expected Q4 Loss

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. drifted lower late Tuesday after the energy company reported a wider-than-expected adjusted per-share loss and revenue roughly in line with expectations. Anadarko said it lost $515 million, or 94 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.25 billion, or $2.45 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company lost $272 million, or 50 cents a share, versus a loss of 57 cents a share a year ago. Sales reached $2.39 billion in the quarter, compared with $2.05 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected an adjusted loss of 45 cents a share on sales of $2.38 billion. Shares had ended the regular trading day up 1%.
