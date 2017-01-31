On Our Radar

AMD Shares Tick Higher As Results Match Street View

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chipmaker's fourth-quarter results were in line with Wall Street estimates. AMD shares advanced 2.8% to $10.66 after hours. The company reported a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $1.11 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $1.07 billion. For the first quarter, AMD said it expects revenue to decrease 11% sequentially, plus or minus 3 percentage points, which would result in revenue of $954.6 million to $1.02 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $964 million.

