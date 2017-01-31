ACLU To Join Startup Accelerator Y Combinator

The American Civil Liberties Union will be a part of startup accelerator Y Combinator, the accelerator announced Tuesday. The ACLU will be a nonprofit in the winter group of the accelerator, which means it will receive funding from Y Combinator, as well as access to mentors and the startup network. Non-profits in the program receive a total of $100,000 from Y Combinator and from apparel company Teespring. The ACLU raised $24 million over the weekend, an all-time record for the organization, after taking a stand against Trump's immigration policy. It has vowed to stand up to policies set by Trump's administration that it deems discriminatory or "unconstitutional." "The ACLU has always been important, but has a particularly important role now," Sam Altman, president of Y Combinator, wrote.
