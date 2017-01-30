Democrats win brief delay on treasury nominee

Senate Democrats have succeeded in delaying for one day a scheduled committee vote on President Donald Trump's nomination of Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-chin) to be treasury secretary.

The Senate Finance Committee said the meeting to vote on the nomination, which had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, will now take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Democrats said they requested the delay to allow lawmakers to attend a candlelight vigil protesting Trump's travel ban aimed at seven Muslim-majority countries.

Mnuchin clashed with Democrats during a lengthy confirmation hearing on Jan. 19. He was accused of failing to protect thousands of homeowners from unnecessary foreclosures when he headed OneWest bank and for failing to disclose nearly $100 million in assets on forms he filed with the committee.