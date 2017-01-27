Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim To Hold Friday Press Conference After Trump's Wall And Tax Proposals

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who once opposed a Donald Trump presidency and later said it would be "very good for Mexico," plans to hold a Friday press conference at 12:30 pm in Mexico City. The announcement follows a Thursday announcement by President Trump about an imported goods tax that would pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which his administration later said is one of a "buffet of options" on the table. The wall, which has been a central part of Trump's platform since his presidential candidacy, has been controversial both in the U.S. and with Mexico, particularly because Trump has often claimed that Mexico would pay for the wall. Though Slim has previously spoken positively about a Trump presidency, it's possible he may oppose the latest proposal, which many prominent businesspeople have already come out against.

