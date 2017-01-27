On Our Radar

Mattis Orders Review Of F-35 Program In Bid To Save Costs

By Steve Goldstein Markets MarketWatch Pulse

WASHINGTON –  New Defense Secretary James Mattis has ordered a review into the F-35 program that President Donald Trump has criticized. Mattis said the review will "determine opportunities to significantly reduce the cost of the F-35 program while meeting requirements." The review also will look into the extent that an advanced Super Hornet can be made to provide a competitive, cost effective fighter aircraft alternatives. Lockheed is the lead contractor on the F-35, and Boeing is the lead on the F-18.

