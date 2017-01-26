VMware Shares Rise On Strong Earnings, Stock Buyback

Shares of VMware Inc. rose in Thursday's extended session after the virtualization software vendor posted strong earnings and announced a sizeable stock repurchase plan. VMware reported its fourth-quarter earnings rose to $441 million, or $1.04 a share, from $373 million, or 88 cents a share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, VMware would have earned $1.43 a share. Revenue grew to $2.03 billion versus $1.87 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast the company to earn $1.39 a share. VMware also said it will buy back up $1.2 billion in Class A common shares. The stock rose 2.5% after hours.
