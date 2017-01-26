Microsoft Shares Wobble After Results Top Street View

Microsoft Corp. shares were choppy in the extended session Thursday after the software giant's quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates. Microsoft shares fluctuated between slight gains and losses and were last up 0.6% at $64.64 after hours. The company reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings of 83 cents a share on adjusted revenue of $26.07 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 79 cents a share on revenue of $25.28 billion.
