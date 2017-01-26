Fiat Chrysler's 4Q Profit Doubles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported a doubling of its fourth-quarter profit partly through avoiding a repeat of extra costs incurred to adjust production in the U.S. at the end of the previous year.

The U.S.- and Italy-based auto maker said net profit rose to EUR409 million for the three months to end-December from EUR196 million in the same period in 2015 on a 1% rise in revenue rose 1% to EUR29.72 billion.

Net industrial debt, a closely watched figure at Fiat Chrysler, dropped to EUR4.6 billion at the end of December from EUR6.5 billion at the end of September.

The company forecast 2017 revenue of at least EUR115 billion and adjusted operating profit, which strips out one-time items, of at least EUR7 billion. Debt is seen falling significantly during the year, the company said.

-Write to Eric Sylvers at eric.sylvers@wsj.com