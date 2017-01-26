EIA Reports Decline Of 119 Billion Cubic Feet In U.S. Natural-gas Supplies

Natural-gas futures continued to climb Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that supplies of natural gas fell by 119 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 20. That matched the decline expected by analyst polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 2.798 trillion cubic feet, down 348 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 20 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. February natural gas rose 12.2 cents, or 3.7%, from Wednesday's settlement to $3.454 per million British thermal units. It traded at $3.447 before the data.
