Dow Closes At Record While S&P 500, Nasdaq Slip

The Dow industrials closed at a record Thursday as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eased lower following the previous session's run when major indexes all set record levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.40 points, or 0.2%, to finish at record 20,100.91, with shares of DuPont leading gainers and Verizon Communications Inc. weighing on decliners. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.69 points, or 0.1%, at 2,296.68, with the health-care sector dragging on the index and financial stocks leading gainers. The Nasdaq Composite index finished down 1.16 points at 5,655.18.
