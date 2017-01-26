Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Jan. 30

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for December, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for December, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, Jan. 31

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for November, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Aetna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1

WASHINGTON — Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for January, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases construction spending for December, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates and release statement, 2 p.m.

DETROIT — Automakers release vehicle sales for January.

Altria Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, Feb. 2

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases fourth-quarter productivity data, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

LONDON — Oil giant Shell reports fourth-quarter earnings.

LONDON — Anglo-Swedish drug firm AstraZeneca reports fourth-quarter earnings.

TOKYO — Sony reports earnings.

NEW DELHI — RBI decision on interest rates.

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY, Feb. 3

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for January, 8:30 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for January, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for December, 10 a.m.

LONDON — Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline reports fourth quarter earnings.

TOKYO — Japanese automaker Honda reports third quarter earnings.