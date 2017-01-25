S&P 500 futures hit record high as Trump rally returns

S&P 500 index futures hit a record intraday high on Wednesday, pointing to a revival of the post-election rally, encouraged by President Donald Trump's push for pro-growth policies.
Continue Reading Below
* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record levels on Tuesday after Trump signed executive orders to move forward with the construction of two oil pipelines.
* Dow component Boeing's shares rose 1.53 percent to $163 after the planemaker reported results.
* Seagate shares surged 12.3 percent to $42.06 in light premarket trading after the hard-disk drive maker forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, buoyed by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Aluminum producer Alcoa rose 4.2 percent to $39.10 after reporting a better-than-expected first quarter revenue.
* AT&T and Qualcomm are scheduled to report results after market close.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Futures snapshot at 6:52 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis <1YMc1> were up 58 points, or 0.29 percent, with 19,100 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)