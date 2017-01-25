Craig Forman new CEO of McClatchy Co.

Former Yahoo! and Earthlink executive Craig I. Forman has been named president and chief executive officer of the McClatchy Co. as the newspaper publishing giant struggles to make money in the digital age.

Continue Reading Below

McClatchy announced Wednesday that Forman will replace Patrick Talamantes, who was CEO for four years.

McClatchy owns 29 newspapers in 14 states, including the Miami Herald, Sacramento Bee and Kansas City Star. It has been trying to build a digital footprint as online and mobile app sources continue to steal eyeballs and profits from newspapers and magazines.

Forman is a former Wall Street Journal reporter who has held executive positions with Earthlink, Yahoo!, Dow Jones and Time Warner.

He tells the Sacramento Bee that McClatchy has to pick up the pace as it moves into a digital future.