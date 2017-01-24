Texas Instruments Shares Wobble After Hours Following Earnings Beat

Texas Instruments Inc. shares fluctuated between gains and losses in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker topped Wall Street estimates for its latest quarter. Texas Instruments shares declined 0.6% to $76.61 a share at last check after hours, following a 1.8% gain during the regular session. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.02 a share on revenue of $3.41 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 81 cents a share on revenue of $3.32 billion. The company noted that earnings included a benefit of 14 cents a share for items not accounted for its outlook. For the first quarter, Texas Instruments forecast earnings of 78 cents to 88 cents on revenue of $3.17 billion to $3.43 billion. Analysts expect 75 cents a share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
