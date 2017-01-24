Stocks Of All 5 Dow Components Reporting Results Decline

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is being weighed down by disappointing earnings reports early Tuesday, as the shares of all five of the components that reported results ahead of the open are trading lower. The combined premarket price declines of the earnings reporters are on track to shave about 30 points off the Dow's price. Shares of Travelers Companies Inc. slipped 4 cents, of DuPont Co. shed 25 cents, of Johnson & Johnson lost $1.21, of Verizon Communications Inc. lost $1.34 and of 3M Co. gave up $1.51 in premarket trade. Meanwhile, Dow futures eased 1 point.
