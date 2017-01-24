S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At New Records After Strong Earnings

U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq setting record highs after a fresh round of corporate earnings overcame uncertainty ahead of President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.86 points, or 0.6%, to finish at 19,912.71, with shares of DuPont and International Business Machines Corp. leading gainers. The S&P 500 index closed up 14.87 points, or 0.7%, at 2,280.07, with the materials and financials sectors the strongest performers. The Nasdaq Composite index finished up 48.01 points, or 0.9%, at 5,600.96.
