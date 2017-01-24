On Our Radar

Philadelphia bars employers from requesting salary history

Markets Associated Press

  FILE – In this June 11, 2013, file photo, Comcast Corp. CEO Brian Roberts speaks during The Cable Show 2013 convention in Washington. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed a bill Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, that bans employers from asking potential hires to provide their salary histories, despite Philadelphia-based Comcast's vow to challenge the measure in court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

  • FILE – In this June 23, 2014, file photo, job seekers and recruiters meet during a job fair in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed a bill Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, that bans employers from asking potential hires to provide their salary histories, despite Philadelphia-based Comcast Corp.'s vow to challenge the measure in court. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

  • FILE – In this July 15, 2009, file photo, job seekers wait in line during a sixth annual "Grand Slam Career Fair" at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed a bill Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, that bans employers from asking potential hires to provide their salary histories, despite Philadelphia-based Comcast Corp.'s vow to challenge the measure in court. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA –  Despite a threat from cable giant Comcast to take legal action, Philadelphia has banned employers from asking potential hires to provide their salary history.

Supporters say the law is a step toward closing the wage gap between men and women. Comcast and the city's Chamber of Commerce say it goes too far in dictating how employers can interact with potential workers.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney signed the bill Monday. He says he's confident it can withstand legal challenges.

Advocates contend that since women have historically been paid less than men, the practice of asking for a salary history can help perpetuate a cycle of lower salaries.

Women in Pennsylvania are paid 79 cents for every dollar a man earns. For black and Hispanic women, the pay gap is even wider.