Buffalo Wild Wings Adds $400 Million To Share Buyback Program

Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. shares are up 1.2% in premarket trading after the restaurant chain added $400 million to its share repurchase program, bringing the total authorization to $900 million. The company also set a new goal for reaching its leverage ratio target of 1.5 times debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to the end of fiscal 2017. The previous goal was the end of fiscal 2018. Buffalo Wild Wings shares are nearly flat for the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 18.8% for the same period.
