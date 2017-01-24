AppDynamics Increases Price Range For IPO

Software company AppDynamics upped the terms of its initial public offering Tuesday, increasing its price range to $12 to $14 from $10 to $12. The company still plans to sell 12 million shares. With the increased range, the company is still in danger of receiving a lower market capitalization than its latest private valuation of $1.9 billion. AppDynamics is also planning a concurrent private placement in which existing shareholders can buy up to $32.5 million shares of common stock. The stock has been approved to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "APPD."
