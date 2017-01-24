On Our Radar

AppDynamics Increases Price Range For IPO

By Caitlin Huston Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Software company AppDynamics upped the terms of its initial public offering Tuesday, increasing its price range to $12 to $14 from $10 to $12. The company still plans to sell 12 million shares. With the increased range, the company is still in danger of receiving a lower market capitalization than its latest private valuation of $1.9 billion. AppDynamics is also planning a concurrent private placement in which existing shareholders can buy up to $32.5 million shares of common stock. The stock has been approved to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "APPD."

