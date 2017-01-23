Image source: Nintendo.
Continue Reading Below
2017 is set to be a big year for the video games industry, with new consoles from Nintendo(NASDAQOTH: NTDOY) and Microsoft hitting the market and the continuing evolution of virtual reality platforms generating plenty of excitement. This year will also play host to a packed lineup of triple-A software releases that will be competing for consumers' attention and dollars.
Click through the following presentation for a look at the 11 biggest video games set to hit retail in 2017. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Sony (NYSE: SNE), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Nintendo all have titles on this list.
10 stocks we like better than Electronic Arts
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*
More From Fool.com
David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Electronic Arts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.
Click here to learn about these picks!
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
*Stock Advisor returns as of January 4, 2017
The 11 Biggest Video Games of 2017 from The Motley Fool
Teresa Kersten is an employee of LinkedIn and is a member of The Motley Fool's Board of Directors. LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft. Keith Noonan owns shares of Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.