Image source: Nintendo.

Continue Reading Below

2017 is set to be a big year for the video games industry, with new consoles from Nintendo(NASDAQOTH: NTDOY) and Microsoft hitting the market and the continuing evolution of virtual reality platforms generating plenty of excitement. This year will also play host to a packed lineup of triple-A software releases that will be competing for consumers' attention and dollars.

Click through the following presentation for a look at the 11 biggest video games set to hit retail in 2017. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Sony (NYSE: SNE), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Nintendo all have titles on this list.

10 stocks we like better than Electronic Arts

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Electronic Arts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 4, 2017



The 11 Biggest Video Games of 2017 from The Motley Fool

Teresa Kersten is an employee of LinkedIn and is a member of The Motley Fool's Board of Directors. LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft. Keith Noonan owns shares of Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.