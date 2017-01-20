Mexican Peso Rallies After Trump Speech

The Mexican peso rallied after President Trump's inauguration speech didn't specifically mention Mexico. The country was a frequent target of criticism by Trump, who had pledged to build a wall along the U.S. southern border. The peso, which fell about 20% over the past 12 months, rose 1.3% on Friday, with the dollar buying 21.66 compared with 21.56 late Thursday in New York. That was the largest one-day move since Nov. 15. The peso is still on track to post weekly declines against the dollar.
