Lower-priced 365 By Whole Foods Market Heading To Brooklyn

Whole Foods Market Inc. said Friday that the first New York City 365 by Whole Foods store, the lower-priced version of the grocery brand, will be in Brooklyn. The opening date has yet to be determined, but it will be located in the borough's Cultural District. The first Whole Foods store opened in Brooklyn in 2013, and a new Whole Foods Market, the 11th in New York City, will open in Midtown Manhattan on Jan. 28. The first three 365 stores opened in the Silver Lake section of Los Angeles, Bellevue, WA, and Lake Oswego, OR in 2016. Whole Foods says it has 23 365 store leases in development with the next one planned for Cedar Park, TX in April 2017. Whole Foods shares are nearly flat in Friday trading, and are up nearly 5% for the last year. The S&P 500 index is up 22.3% for the past 12 months.

