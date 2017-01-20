AutoZone To Hire 12,000 Part-time And Full-time Workers Through April

AutoZone Inc. said Friday that it will hire more than 12,000 part-tme and full-time workers through April. The most hiring will occur in New York City, Oakland, CA, Cincinnati and Columbus, OH, New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas and Pittsburgh. The company will hire across a number of positions, including sales representatives and store managers. Applications must be submitted online at autozone.com/careers. AutoZone shares are nearly flat in Friday trading, and are up nearly 8% for the last year. The S&P 500 index is up 22% for the past 12 months.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.